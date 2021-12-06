Fred Henne Territorial Park Receives Annual Award

- Advertisement -

The GNWT have given out their 2021 Park Operator of the Year Award!

The Park Operator of the Year Award has been in place since 2006. It Celebrates the service and care shown by Park Operators working in the North. When considering the recipient, the major factor taken into account is the feedback given by park visitors through digital surveys.

For this year, the award has gone to the Fred Henne Territorial Park, run by Lisa Tesar and Lona Collins.

Lisa and Lona have been working at he park for 12 years now. In their time there, they’ve come up with several different interpretive and cultural initiatives to help educate their visitors. They regularly work with local Elders to bring in storytelling and traditional craft-making activities. They provide canoe rides, as well as bird-watching and other special nature experiences for children.

Lisa and Lona have been business partners since 2004, and the Fred Henne Territorial park is almost always the busiest park in the NWT.