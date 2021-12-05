Stuff the Bus 2021 a Rousing Success

- Advertisement -

Once again, the City of Yellowknife has come together in an amazing way.

This weekend, our team here at MyTrueNorthNow took part in the annual Stuff the Bus food drive.

From 9 to 5 on Saturday, shoppers at the Co-op had the opportunity to purchase a small bag full of food to be donated to the Yellowknife Food Bank. Most customers who donated would purchase just a single bag, but a few others would buy four, or even eight, and at $25 per bag, that became quite the sizable donation!

At one moment, the Co-op’s General Manager worked with some other small groups, to purchase 60 bags, which was worth approximately $1,500!

- Advertisement -

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty also came down to purchase a bag, and wasn’t surprised in the slightest to see the city’s moral strength shine through.

The Vice President of the Yellowknife Food Bank also expressed her gratitude to the City.

Hunger is an issue that many have to face every day, and when the person facing that challenge is a loved one today, or someone who overcame that challenge in the past, it can make an event like this infinitely more important.

One customer made that incredibly clear.

600 bags were made for purchase for Stuff the Bus, and by the end of the day on Saturday, well over 450 had been sold.