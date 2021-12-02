Yellowknife Scouts Xmas Tree Yard Delayed

- Advertisement -

Anyone hoping to pick up a Christmas tree from the Yellowknife Scouts will have to wait one more week.

The Yellowknife Scouts annual Tree Yard fundraiser has been delayed from it’s planned December 4th opening by a week, due to a continent wide shortage on real Christmas trees.

Mike Kalnay, who works with the Yellowknife Scouts, said that the trees should be arriving sometime next week, and that if everything goes smoothly, the Tree Yard will be open for business next weekend.

The tree yard provides up to 95 percent of annual funding for the Scouts. Kalnay said that last year’s sale was a little different due to the pandemic.

“We sold them faster last year. We had the trees, and everyone wanted one because they were staying home. It also made it harder to sell them, because we had to limit access to the yard, take names. It’ll be easier this year, because we’re just gonna need masks.”

Kalnay added that there will be a limit of three families at a time in the yard.

The Scouts are expected to have more trees available than they did last year, and a particularly large tree is being saved for the Great Hall at the Legislative Assembly..