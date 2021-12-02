3 New Cases in Dec 1st COVID Update

- Advertisement -

In the latest COVID-19 update, 3 new cases were reported in the NWT.

The number of active cases in the Territories remains incredibly low, at only 18. 17 of those cases are found in Tuktoyaktuk, while the one remaining case is in the Yellowknife area. Every other region sits at zero cases, after an incredible drop that occurred over the course of the last week.

To date, there have only been 12 deaths in the NWT due to COVID-19. 61 people have been hospitalized, and 19 admissions to the ICU.

In total, the Northwest Territories have had 1954 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.