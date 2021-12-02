COVID-19 exposure at Mildred Hall School in Yellowknife

- Advertisement -

The Chief Public Health Officer (CPHO) has confirmed a COVID-19 public exposure at Mildred Hall School in Yellowknife. The exposure notification is related to two individuals who tested positive for COVID-19. Letters have been sent home to all parents and guardians of the children in the affected classrooms. Staff and students should follow the advice outlined in their letter. If parents and guardians have not received notification, it means their child is not in the affected classrooms and school can proceed as usual at this time. Regardless of vaccination status, all other staff and children (not in the affected classrooms) should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and immediately isolate if signs or symptoms develop. Contact your health care provider or local public health team for advice on the next steps if signs and symptoms develop. This information will be updated should exposure timelines change.

National data continues to show that children remain at low risk of severe symptoms of

COVID-19 but can transmit the virus to each other and at home.COVID-19 vaccines are now available to children aged five to 11. For more information and/or to book a vaccination appointment please go to The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services website. Or Book directly if you live in Yellowknife.

Testing early helps contact tracing investigations to catch and stop the potential spread of

COVID-19. If you or someone in your household is experiencing symptoms, stay home and

call to be assessed for testing:

• Yellowknife: 867-767-9120 or book online

• Inuvik: 867-490-2225

• Fort Smith: 867-621-2233 or 867-872-0562

• Hay River: 867-874-8400 (between 08:30-16.30). After hours, call 867-874-8050.

• All other communities: call your local health centre

If you are having difficulty breathing or your symptoms are severe, call 9-1-1.

A self-assessment can help determine whether you should visit a health care provider for

further COVID-19 related assessment and testing. This is done in complete privacy under the Health Information Act.