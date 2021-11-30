The New Tłı̨chǫ Highway is now Open

- Advertisement -

The NWT now has a brand new road.

It has just been announced by the GNWT that the Tłı̨chǫ Highway is now complete, and is open to the public. This new, all-season highway is 97 kilometres long, and connects the community of Whatì to Highway 3 via the Whatı̀ Access Road.

Planning for this highway first began back in March of 2017. It took two years for the GNWT to go through all the proper procedures, as construction officially began in September of 2019. The GNWT provided 75 per cent of the funding for the highway, with the remaining 25 per cent coming from the Government of Canada.

It is the hope of the GNWT that this highway will help to reduce the cost of living in the region. The ‘all-season’ nature of the highway will also help to expand social opportunities in the area.

The GNWT reminds those who will be using the highway in the future to help curb the spread of COVID-19; stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms, and do some research beforehand on any risks that might be encountered by travelling to another community.

The new highway is largely made of gravel, and contains two pull-outs available at Km 24 and Km 77 where drivers can park safely.