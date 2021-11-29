Santa Claus Parade Winners have been Declared

- Advertisement -

The city of Yellowknife has officially declared a winning float from the recent Santa Claus Parade!

It was a night for the community to come together. Residents of Yellowknife flooded the sidewalks as they watched their friends and neighbours take part in the city’s annual parade, filled with smiling faces, and colourful displays. It was a welcome return to form after the divisive drive-thru parade in 2020.

While the floats and vehicles in the parade may have been walking together, they were also competing. Every year, three winners are selected based on the categories of Commercial, School, and Non-Profit.

This year’s winner for the Commercial category was Canadian Tire. For the School category, the winner is École St. Patrick High School.

The winner of the Non-Profit category, who will be receiving the Roland Gosselin “Ho Ho Ho Award,” is the NWT Broomball Association. The award comes with a $500 cash prize, donated by the Gosselin family, as a way to honour the man who played the role of Santa in countless city events for many years.

The City has given thanks to all of this year’s participants, and is happy that so many people showed up for the event. The City also encourages people to plan for next year’s parade. The theme for the 2022 event will be “Christmas in the Tropics.”