NWT Planning New Self Isolation Plan for Children

The NWT Chief Public Health Officer says changes are coming to self-isolation requirements for kids aged 5-11 who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Kami Kandola says any children in that age range who return from travel from outside of the NWT, will no longer need to self isolate, as long as they’ve received their first shot.

However, the self-isolation changes will only be in effect for the first six weeks after the vaccine was received.

“This time period starts 14 days after a first dose is administered and ends 8 weeks after a first dose is administered,” she says.

“This means there will be six weeks in which a child can be exempt from self-isolation before they receive their second dose if all other requirements are also met.”

Dr. Kandola adds, however, that there will be some additional rules for the isolation exemption to take effect. These include the requirement of a day 1 and day 8 COVID-19 test, with isolation still required if they begin to show symptoms of COVID-19.

The NWT is still waiting to receive a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, and will not implement this self isolation strategy until it arrives.