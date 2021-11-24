City of Yellowknife Approves Funding for Aquatic Centre

- Advertisement -

The City of Yellowknife is getting a brand new aquatic centre in the coming years.

This, after residents overwhelmingly approved borrowing over $10,000,000 via a referendum vote held on Tuesday.

The final tally, according to the city, saw 1,857 vote in favor of the proposal to just 735 against.

City Manager Shelia Bassi-Kellet says with support from residents clear, the city can move ahead with the project.

- Advertisement -

“Yellowknifers can look forward to a new Aquatic Centre facility opening in 2024 that will enrich our community by offering accessible swim opportunities to all.”

The referendum was required under the Cities, Towns and Villages Act, which lays out what procedures the city must follow in order to process large amounts of money for projects like these.

Construction on the new aquatic centre is expected to be finished by 2024.