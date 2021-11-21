Yellowknife’s 2021 Santa Day Parade!

- Advertisement -

The streets of Yellowknife were alive with lights, cheers, and plenty of Christmas magic, as residents cornered the streets for the annual Santa Day Parade.

While it may have been a rather chilly night, the cold did little to dampen the spirits of the public. Shining lights danced across the faces of Yellowknife residents as they watched dozens of locally made floats, and decorated vehicles drift through the streets. There was an air of excitement, as leading up to the parade, parents and children alike rushed to the route to see the fruits of their neighbors creativity.

This parade was also a welcome return to from. In 2020, due to COVID restrictions, the parade was turned into a “drive-thru” event; where the public was made to drive passed the stationary floats. While the city did what it could do to accommodate for the public in uncertain times, many were still unable to be a part of last year’s parade.

While some may argue that it’s a little early to hold a Christmas parade in November, after a challenging two years, a little bit of holiday joy might be exactly what some folks have been looking for to help wash their worries away.