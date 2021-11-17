Recovery plan laying the groundwork for threatened NWT plant species protection

- Advertisement -

A progress report was recently released from the Conference of Management Authorities, which states that the Hairy Braya, a plant native to the NWT, has a chance of making a resurgence in the wild.

The small plant was listed as “Threatened” in 2014, and a recovery plan was completed by the Conference of Management Authorities (CMA) in 2016. This new report helps to document he actions hat have been taken between 2017 and 2021 to help bring the Braya back.

The Hairy Braya is almost exclusively found in the northwestern part of the Cape Bathurst peninsula, as well as the nearby Baillie Islands. Some of the progress that has been made so far to protect the Braya has included monitoring its habitat and minimalizing the effects of human activity in the proper areas. Coastal erosion, sea spray, and storm surges are some of the largest threats o the Braya, all of which are believed to be amplified by climate change.

Ensuring the survival of the Braya has been an effort that requires cooperation from many different groups, not only of those who have already committed to the recovery of the plant but also of those who might join in the future. NWT citizens are encouraged to join in the fight; aiding conservation efforts that will help develop and nurture not just the Hairy Braya, but all of the NWT’s wildlife.