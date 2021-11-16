State of Emergency extended for City of Yellowknife

- Advertisement -

Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, Shane Thompson has announced an extension of Yellowknife’s current State of Emergency until November 29th.

When this State of Emergency began, it was use as an effort to tackle the issue of additional shelter space, as the pandemic had previously established shelters regularly overcrowded.

GNWT reminds all residents to continue in their efforts to follow public health guidelines, and to check any specific orders or advice from the Chief Public Health Officer. The GNWT is also looking into new methods for protecting those in the city who are at a greater risk of contracting COVID-19.

As of November 14th, there were 14 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the health region that contains Dettah, Ndilǫ, and Yellowknife.