YK’s Santa Claus Parade Returns for 2021

Santa Claus is coming to town, and residents in Yellowknife won’t have to wait all that long to catch a glimpse of St. Nick in the 2021 Santa Claus Parade.

With the theme of ‘Rock n’ Roll Christmas’, the City of Yellowknife says Santa and co will be making their way through the downtown core on Saturday, November 20th. The municipality says the parade will begin at City Hall at approximately 5 p.m., before traveling up 53 Street, along Franklin Avenue to 48 Street.

The city says despite planning a return to normal from the 2020 reverse parade, all public health guidelines as laid out by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer will be followed and plans to the parade, or route can still be changed at any time. Last year, several residents were left disappointed, as public health guidelines at the time resulted in dozens of eager guests being turned away from the drive-thru parade.

Those who wish to take part by entering a float, car, or walking group for the event, can find more information by clicking here.

Any groups that wish to enter have until Wednesday, November 17th to do so.