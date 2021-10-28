Behchokǫ̀ restrictions order extended again

- Advertisement -

The temporary COVID-19 restrictions order in Behchokǫ̀ is being extended for another week due to there is no clear downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases occurring daily.

The Chief Public Health Officer says she continues to see COVID-19 infections with no clear chain of transmission indicating that community transmission continues in the community.

The Behchokǫ temporary COVID-19 restrictions order has been extended through to 11:59 p.m. on November 8th.

The decision was made after consulting with local leadership in Behchokǫ̀.

Dr. Kami Kandola says extending the order is a difficult decision that must be made as this slow burn of COVID-19 throughout Behchokǫ̀ puts the surrounding communities at significant risk of importation and sparking further outbreaks.

Behchokǫ̀ currently has 44 cases of COVID-19, down 66 cases from when the order was extended last week.

Full details about the order are available on the GNWT COVID-19 website.