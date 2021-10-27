Three men charged with drug, firearm related charges

- Advertisement -

Yellowknife General Investigations Section has charged three persons with drug related charges.

On October 25th Yellowknife RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. There were four people in the vehicle, including the driver.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of what is believed to be crack and powder cocaine, a handgun and cash, along with other evidence.

Three men were charged with a number of firearm offences, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possessing property obtained by crime.

The fourth occupant, a woman, was released on an undertaking and may face similar charges as the three men.

Charged are 33 years old Fathi Maie, 23 years old Abdullah Maye and 21 years old Dawson Tecomba. All three men have addresses originating in Alberta.

Sgt Curtis Kuchta says Yellowknife RCMP and the GIS unit are continually seeking to disrupt the flow and sale of illicit drugs in our city.

“The effects of illicit drug activity are seen in all sectors of our city, and contribute to harm to our citizens. Please report any suspected drug activity so we can take these drugs off our streets and hold the perpetrators accountable,” he adds.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is asked to call their local RCMP.