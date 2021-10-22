RCMP officer cleared in Inuvik cell incident

- Advertisement -

After reviewing the independent investigation, Alberta RCMP have cleared the NT RCMP of any wrongdoing in an incident which occurred in an Inuvik cell on March 3rd, 2020.

On September 3rd, NT RCMP requested an outside police jurisdiction to investigate the incident. The incident involved a female prisoner being taken into custody.

Alberta RCMP assigned two investigators to lead the independent investigation.

Based on the findings, the NT RCMP says the actions of the member are found to have been conducted in a reasonable manner.

The officer involved in the incident remains on active duty.

Christie says any allegations that a person believes they have not been treated appropriately in any interaction with officers is taken as a most serious complaint.

“We are thankful to the time and effort the Alberta RCMP investigators dedicated to this independent investigation. We reiterate, if you do not believe you have been treated fairly in an interaction, please bring this forward to your local RCMP detachment,” he adds.