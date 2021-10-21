YK residents aged 50+ can now get booster doses, 40+ for other NWT communities

- Advertisement -

On direction of the Chief Public Health Officer, eligibility for booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been expanded to include Yellowknife residents aged 50 and older.

For all other NWT communities, it will be for residents who are aged 40 and older as of December 31st.

Booster doses increase immunity and are being offered on a voluntary basis, after a minimum of six months following a resident’s second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

For Yellowknife, online booking is encouraged, however for anyone unable to book online, limited walk-ins are accepted between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The NWT Health and Social Services Authority is reminding residents that COVID-19 boosters can be received at the same time as the annual flu vaccine.