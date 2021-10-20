34 new COVID-19 cases in NWT

- Advertisement -

There have been 34 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory since October 19th.

There are now 250 active cases among residents in the territory. Yellowknife has gone down a bit to 127 while Behchokǫ is up to 68.

The number of active cases in Hay River is now at 31. Inuvik and Fort Simpson remain at 14 and six apiece.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 1636. 1353 cases belonging to NWT residents and 20 out-of-territory cases have been resolved from the outbreak.

The total number of hospitalizations related to this outbreak remains at 54, with 67 percent of them not being fully vaccinated.

The number of ICU admissions remains at 19 while the number of COVID-19 deaths remains at nine.