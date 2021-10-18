57 new COVID-19 cases in NWT, over 140 recovered

- Advertisement -

There have been 57 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory since October 15th, with over 140 recoveries.

There are now 263 active cases among residents in the territory. Yellowknife has gone down to 151 while Behchokǫ is down to 68.

Behchokǫ is under 100 active cases of COVID-19 for the first time since September 27th.

The number of active cases in Hay River is now at 21 while Inuvik is up to 14. Fort Simpson remains at six cases while Fort Smith has gone down to two.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 1584. 1288 cases belonging to NWT residents and 19 out-of-territory cases have been resolved from the outbreak.

The total number of hospitalizations related to this outbreak has gone up to 54, with 67 percent of them not being fully vaccinated.

The number of ICU admissions has also gone up, now at 18. The number of COVID-19 deaths remains at nine.