Council votes in favor of borrowing funds for aquatic centre

During a council meeting on October 18th, Yellowknife councilors voted in favor of seeking voter approval for the City to borrow up to $10,001,000 to finance the development of the aquatic centre.

A referendum to determine if the city can borrow the required money will take place on November 23rd.

If a majority of eligible voters vote in favour of the city borrowing to fund a portion of the construction cost, the City will enter into an agreement with Clark Builders.

Work on the proposed aquatic centre will then begin in 2022.

Mayor Rebecca Alty says the city is now at a critical step in the development of the project and are turning to the community.

“This is a community decision and I encourage all eligible voters to learn about this project, cast their vote, and have their say,” she adds.

To vote, eligible voters are encouraged to cast their vote through a mail-in ballot. They must register to vote by October 23rd in order to receive their ballot in the mail.

Voters who register after this date will be required to attend a voter assistance location to cast their ballot. The locations at the Multiplex and Tree of Peace will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Ballots must be received by the City by 7:00 p.m. and may be returned by pre-paid mail, dropped off at City Hall or taken to one of the two voter assistance locations.

The latest information on the proposed aquatic centre is available on the City’s website.

The aquatic centre is scheduled to be completed by September 2024.