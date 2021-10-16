Three days after outbreak, Inuvik Homeless Shelter is reopening

- Advertisement -

The Inuvik Homeless Shelter is reopening tonight at 6 p.m. after being closed for three days.

The shelter at 185 Kingmingya Road, closed its doors on October 13th after an outbreak was declared due to three confirmed COVID-19 infections in people who were present at the shelter.

In a post on Facebook, the NWT Housing Corporation asked that people who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or have been diagnosed with the virus do not go to the shelter to protect the safety of other residents and shelter staff.

The post said that the COVID Secretariat will have accommodations available for those in need.

The phone number for the Inuvik Homeless Shelter is 777-2725.

Yesterday, residents were advised about evidence of early community transmission being seen in Inuvik.

The Chief Public Health Officer said individuals in the community have tested positive for COVID-19 with no clear identifiable path of transmission.