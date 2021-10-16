Woman found injured on Highway 3 near Big River, RCMP requesting public help

- Advertisement -

Fort Providence RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance for information on an incident involving an injured woman located on Highway 3.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on October 14th, Fort Providence received a call about an injured woman found laying in the middle of Highway 3, just south of the Big River gas station.

The woman was transported by medevac to a hospital in Alberta for treatment of serious injuries.

Fort Providence RCMP are asking anyone who was travelling Highway 3, south of Big River gas station, in either direction between 8:30 p.m and 9:30 p.m on October 14th, to call them at 699-1111 with any information.