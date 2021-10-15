Inuvik experiencing community transmission

- Advertisement -

Residents are being advised that there is evidence of early community transmission being seen in Inuvik.

The Chief Public Health Officer says individuals in the community have tested positive for COVID-19 with no clear identifiable path of transmission.

“Which means the positive diagnosis cannot be linked to other COVID-19 infections or clusters of infections,” she adds.

Dr. Kami Kandola says these positive diagnoses are occurring in different demographic groups in the community and are not limited to the underhoused population.

“This is similar in nature to the situation that occurred at the very beginning of the Yellowknife outbreak that grew in size and risk to the point that additional public health measures were implemented,” she adds.

She is encouraging all residents of Inuvik to keep their circle of contacts small; avoid gathering in large numbers; wear a mask in all indoor public spaces; and remain vigilant about their own personal risk mitigation measures.

Anyone who is feeling any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should contact the Inuvik Public Health offices, at 867-777-7246.

COVID-19 testing in Inuvik will be available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on October 16th and 17th at the 66 Franklin Road location.