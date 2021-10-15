Six cases of COVID-19 at Hay River school

- Advertisement -

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer says there are currently six individuals at Diamond Jenness Secondary School with confirmed COVID-19 infections.

Dr. Kami Kandola says the outbreak is affecting students in grades 9 – 12 and transmission is most likely linked to social circles.

In order to reduce further transmission at the school, she is recommending that not fully vaccinated staff/students in grades 9 – 12 should isolate immediately and contact Hay River Public Health to arrange for testing.

Kandola is also recommending that fully vaccinated staff/students in grades 9 – 12 should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

“Isolate immediately if you become symptomatic and contact Hay River Public Health to arrange for testing,” she adds.

The CPHO says several students have already been contacted by the school and provided a letter with instructions.