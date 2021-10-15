38 new COVID-19 cases in NWT, over 1500 total from outbreak

- Advertisement -

There have been 38 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory since October 13th.

There are now 373 active cases among residents in the territory. 205 of those are in Yellowknife, while 133 are in Behchokǫ.

The number of active cases in Hay River is now at 13 while Fort Smith and Fort Simpson remain at six cases. Inuvik is also up to six.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 1505. 1101 cases belonging to NWT residents and 19 out-of-territory cases have been resolved from the outbreak.

The total number of hospitalizations related to this outbreak remains 49, with the number of ICU admissions remaining at 16.

Earlier today, restrictions in both Yellowknife and Behchokǫ were extended to October 22nd due to continued transmission.