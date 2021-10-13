Outbreaks declared at Inuvik shelter, Hay River school

- Advertisement -

Multiple outbreaks have been declared in NWT. One is at the Inuvik Homeless Shelter and the other at Diamond Jenness Secondary School in Hay River.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer says they are working closely with the shelter management and staff along with the NWT Health and Social Services Authority to ensure safe isolation space is available for the individuals with confirmed COVID-19 infections.

The NTHSSA is working with the shelters and NWT Housing Corporation to support testing of shelter staff and users.

Currently, there are three confirmed COVID-19 infections in people who were present at the Homeless Shelter in Inuvik and at both Warming Shelters in town.

- Advertisement -

Public health is conducting testing and contact tracing at this time.

Anyone who was present at any of the shelter locations at any time from October 6th onward should call Inuvik Public Health at 867-777-7246 for isolation advice and to arrange for testing.

The outbreak at Diamond Jenness Secondary School is affecting students in Grade 10 and 11.

Students in the impacted classrooms have been contacted by school administration and are required to get a test as soon as possible and to follow up with a day 10 test.

Vaccinated students are to continue with in-person learning while monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19. Unvaccinated students, in the affected classrooms as well as close contacts, are required to switch to online learning.

Due to the confirmed cases among City Cab drivers, the OCPHO recommends that all cab drivers in Yellowknife arrange for testing.