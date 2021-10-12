Nine more exposure sites listed in Yellowknife

- Advertisement -

It was another busy day in Yellowknife as nine more exposure locations were flagged in the city dating back to October 4th.

Anyone who went grocery shopping at the downtown Independent on both October 5th from 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. and October 9th from 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

The same goes for those who were at the uptown Independent on October 8th from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. and the Co-op on October 6th from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. and October 8th from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The Yellowknife Primary Care Clinic is listed as an exposure site for October 8th from 1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. as is Canada Post for October 8th between 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Marks’ Work Warehouse is listed for October 7th from 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. while Home Hardware Building Centre is listed for October 6th between 6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The two remaining locations are at Shoppers Drug Mart on October 6th from 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Walmart also on October 6th from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Outbreaks were also announced earlier today at two Yellowknife institutions and a taxi company.