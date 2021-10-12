YK pre-school, women’s centre, City Cab experience outbreak

- Advertisement -

Outbreaks have been announced at two Yellowknife institutions by Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

An outbreak was declared at the Montessori School Pre-school and at the Women’s Centre. An institutional outbreak is declared when more than one person has COVID-19 at the site.

There are two confirmed COVID-19 cases in people who were present at the Pre-school on the days of October 4th, 5th, and 7th from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and October 6th from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Kandola says saince childcare is an essential service, she will not be closing them down if there is an ability to contain the outbreak on site through effective contact tracing.



There are also two confirmed COVID-19 cases in people who were present at the Women’s Centre during the days of October 7th – 11th (not overnight).

There is also an outbreak relating to City Cab for the days of September 29th, October 1st, 4th, 5th, and 6th from 5 a.m. – 5 p.m. and September 30th from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Yellowknife Public Health says they are following up with all known contacts.

Anyone who thinks they should have received communication from Public Health but have not, are to isolate immediately, arrange for testing and contact them to receive further advice.