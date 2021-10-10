Several more exposure locations flagged across NWT

- Advertisement -

10 more exposure locations across the NWT were flagged, seven were in Yellowknife, two in Hay River and one in Fort Providence.

Anyone who went to the uptown Liquor Shop on the days of September 29th, 30th and October 1st from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

Boston Pizza was listed as an exposure location on the days of October 5th, 6th and 7th between the times of 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Walmart and the uptown Independent were once again listed as exposure sites. Walmart for October 4th from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. and the Independent on October 6th from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The bakery section at the Co-op was also listed for October 6th. It affects anyone who went shopping there from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The other two exposure locations were the Cliff Café on October 6th from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. and the Salvation Army on October 6th from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

In Hay River, the two exposure locations were Red Rooster on October 2nd from 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. and the Ptarmigan Inn Restaurant on October 3rd from 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Those who made a stop at the Big River Service Centre gas station in Fort Providence on October 3rd between 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. should also self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.