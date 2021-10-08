Five new exposure locations in Yellowknife, one in Fort Smith

- Advertisement -

There was another flurry of exposure locations in Yellowknife as five more sites dating back to September 29th were flagged.

Anyone who went grocery shopping at the uptown Independent on the days of October 1st from 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., October 2nd from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m., and October 4th from 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

Walmart was once again listed as an exposure location for the days of September 30th from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. and October 1st from 7 p.m.-7:45 p.m.

The Range Lake walk-in clinic was listed as an exposure site October 5th for the times of 5:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Fully and not fully vaccinated individuals who were at this location should self-monitor for symptoms. Isolate and get tested if symptoms develop.

The other two exposure notices were for M&M foods on September 29th from 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. and the Co-op on October 1st from 8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

A Fort Smith business was also listed as an exposure site. Anyone who was at Field’s Store on October 4th from 3:15 p.m. – 4 p.m. should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

There is also one new exposure notice on Canadian North Flight 244 from Edmonton to Norman Wells on October 3rd from 7:45 a.m. to 11:55 a.m.

Fully vaccinated people in rows 6-12 should self monitor, while those who aren’t must self isolate for ten days and get tested for COVID-19.