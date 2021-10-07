Walk-in time designated for testing clinic, new COVID clinic opened

- Advertisement -

Starting Tuesday, October 12th, the COVID testing clinic located at 108 Archibald street,

will be dedicating two hours each day, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., for walk-in appointments.

The NWT Health and Social Services Authority says anybody who attends the clinic after 11 a.m. without a booked appointment will be deferred to the next day’s walk-in or asked to book a scheduled appointment.

Communications Manager David Maguire says booking an appointment for a COVID test is definitely the best way to ensure a quick and easy experience as too many walk-ins outside designated walk-in times affect the flow for all patients.

“However, we also know some people are unable to book or would prefer the convenience of accessing same-day or of being able to show up without a booked time,” he adds.

Maguire says to allow for this, the NTHSSA will reduce bookings during the walk-in periods and additional appointments will be added in other parts of the day to ensure good access.

“As the outbreak is ongoing, testing resources continue to be in very high demand and booking in advance helps to reduce wait times for everyone,” he adds.

All individuals attending testing appointments are required to wear a disposable medical face mask and follow social distancing requirements.

The testing centre does not offer printed testing results, however residents will be given an assessment card that confirms they have had a COVID assessment.

Test results will be communicated to residents by phone.

The NTHSSA has also opened a COVID-Clinic for people who need an assessment or advice from a healthcare provider.

Maguire says this clinic, across from Primary Care, is for people who need to see a healthcare provider due to COVID-like or COVID-confirmed illness.

Residents are to call 867-765-7744 to book an appointment as the clinic does not accept walk-ins at this time.

The hours of the COVID Clinic are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Maguire says as more COVID cases have popped up there is an increased demand for advice or medical assessment.