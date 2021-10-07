55 new COVID-19 cases in NWT, over 400 now active

- Advertisement -

There have been 55 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory since October 5th.

There are now 418 active cases among residents in the territory. 266 of those are in Yellowknife, while 137 are in Behchokǫ.

There are three new cases in Hay River, bringing the number of active cases to six.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 1245. A total of 802 cases have been resolved from the outbreak.

The total number of hospitalizations related to this outbreak has gone up to 38, with 67 percent of them not being fully vaccinated.

The number of ICU admissions has also gone up, it is now at 14.