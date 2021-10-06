Four COVID-19 cases reported at Avens

- Advertisement -

Avens has reported four cases of COVID-19 at the facility, all of whom are doing fine with minor to zero symptoms.

An outbreak was declared at the seniors community on September 30th by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer after a first case of COVID-19 was reported.

President & CEO Daryl Dolynny says within the first 96-hour period, contact tracing and reverse contact tracing was commenced with the oversight from the OCPHO.

“Facility outbreak protocols are being followed and testing of all AVENS facilities are now occurring on a 4-day rotating schedule or until further direction from the OCPHO,” he adds.

Dolynny says Avens staff have worked hard to communicate quickly with residents and resident families to ensure they have the information they need.

“With decisive action, we feel we have contained any further transmission,” he adds.

Dolynny says vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19 and helps reduce severity of outcomes.

“Avens has had strong uptake of vaccine use and has ensured the offer of booster doses to residents,” he adds.

Yellowknife as a whole currently has 220 active cases in the territory.

Dolynny says as the outbreak in Yellowknife continues, they regularly evaluate safety measures to ensure our residents have the best protection possible.

“It is important to remember, that with active community spread in Yellowknife, all areas within the community can be considered exposure sites, everyone must remain vigilant and work together to follow the protective measures put in place,” he adds.