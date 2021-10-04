Five more exposure locations in Yellowknife

- Advertisement -

It was another busy day for Yellowknife as five more exposure locations in the city dating back to September 24th were flagged.

All residents who were out grocery shopping at the downtown Independent on September 26th from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

The uptown Independent was also listed as an exposure site on September 27th between 2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Kilt and Castle was once again listed as an exposure location, this time for September 24th from 10 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

The other two exposure locations were Ragged Ass Barber on September 26th between 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. and Hungry Wolf Restaurant on September 27th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This makes 24 locations that have been listed in Yellowknife as exposure locations this week.

The active case count in the city is currently at 219 cases.