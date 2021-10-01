Five new exposure locations in Yellowknife, flight also listed

- Advertisement -

It was another busy day for Yellowknife as five more exposure locations in the city dating back to September 20th were flagged.

All residents who were out grocery shopping at the downtown Independent on the days of September 20th, 21st, 22nd, and 24th from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., September 25th from 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., September 26th from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and September 29th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

The Chateau Nova Hotel has several dates listed for exposure, from September 20th – 24th and 26th – 28th from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. as well as September 25th from 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

For the third consecutive day, the Kilt and Castle was once again listed as an exposure location, this time for the days of September 21st from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. and September 24th from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The other two exposure locations were the Kingpin Bowling Centre on September 25th between 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., and Taste of Saigon on September 24th from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

There is also one new exposure notice on North Wright Airways Flight 142 travelling from Yellowknife – Colville Lake – Fort Good Hope on September 23rd.

Fully vaccinated people should self monitor, those who aren’t must self isolate for ten days and get tested for COVID-19.