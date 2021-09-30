COVID-19 detected in Fort Simpson wastewater

- Advertisement -

A new COVID-19 exposure notice was issued overnight for Fort Simpson residents and anyone else who visited the community between September 27th – 29th.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer says COVID-19 was detected the community’s wastewater.

Fort Simpson residents with symptoms of COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status are to isolate immediately and arrange for a COVID-19 test.

Anyone who is a known contact to a person with COVID-19, and was in Fort Simpson on those dates is to do the same.

People who visited any region of NWT with COVID-19 activity since September 13th and were in Fort Simpson on those dates must arrange for a COVID-19 test.

The same goes for anyone who traveled outside of NWT since September 13th and was in Fort Simpson between September 27th – 29th.

Fort Simpson Mayor Sean Whelly posted on Facebook saying test results show there is more than one case of COVID-19 in the community as the virus load is too high to be only one￼.

“There may be a call for anyone who recently travelled outside the NWT to get a rapid test in Fort Simpson,” he added.

There is one known active case of COVID-19 in Fort Simpson.The community has only had three total since the beginning of the Sahtu outbreak back in August.