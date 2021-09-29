COVID-19 exposure at Fort Smith school

- Advertisement -

Some students, parents and staff at Joseph Burr Tyrrell Elementary school may have been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

In a letter to parents on Tuesday, Principal Tiffany Kelly says this was confirmed by the Fort Smith public health unit and the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

As a result, contact tracing is occurring and exposure notification letters have been sent to those who have been identified as having had contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.

Kelly says the school continues to work closely with public health officials to take all relevant precautionary measures and follow all of the required guidelines.

“This includes JBT remaining open for all classes and students who are not self isolating. As such we will continue with in-person learning on September 29th,” she adds.

Kelly asks that any students showing symptoms remain home.

“We ask for your support in continuing to screen your child before coming to school,” she adds.

Kelly says anyone in Fort Smith who is affected by COVID-19 in any way can reach out to public health for guidance by calling the local COVID line at 621-2233 or 872-0562.

Fort Smith has been almost completely unbothered by the Sahtu outbreak as the town has only had one case of COVID-19 since August.