30 new COVID-19 cases in NWT, three more hospitalizations

There have been 30 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory since September 22nd.

There are now 252 active cases among residents in the territory. 160 of those are in Yellowknife, while 59 are in Behchokǫ̀ and 21 are in Whatì.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 760.

A total of 505 cases have been resolved from the outbreak.

The total number of hospitalizations related to this outbreak is now at 26, up three from yesterday.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola says 73 per cent of the total hospitalized cases were non-fully vaccinated.

ICU admissions among NWT residents has gone up to 12.