Police looking for help in identifying suspect in suspicious fire at St. Patrick’s Church

Yellowknife RCMP are looking for the public’s help in identifying a potential person of interest in their investigation into a suspicious fire at a local church.

The fire at St. Patrick’s Church happened in the early morning of July 1st. Yellowknife RCMP were called to attend the scene at approximately 12:30 a.m. that morning.

The YK Fire Division attended and suppressed the fire. The building sustained major damage however no one was injured.

The RCMP is treating this fire as suspicious in nature and are continuing with a criminal investigation.

The RCMP has released images from their investigation of a potential suspect and are asking the public if they have any information on the person.

Insp Dyson Smith, Yellowknife RCMP Commander, reiterated the severity of the act, “We must be clear, acts of vandalism are criminal acts and those who endanger life and property will be held accountable by law”.

Anyone with any information on activity preceding 12:30 a.m., or just after, in the area of 52nd St and 52nd Ave are asked to call the RCMP at 669-1111.