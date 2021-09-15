K’atlodeeche First Nation under state of alert

- Advertisement -

The K’atlodeeche First Nation has moved to a State of Alert, after one confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in the community.

Visiting is barred to homes on First Nation’s land, and in a post to Facebook, a spokesperson for KFN said people should avoid going to Elder’s houses or vulnerable people’s houses.

The post added that contact tracing has been completed and several families are isolating.

There’s currently two active cases in KFN and Hay River. The area as a whole has remained relatively unaffected by the COVID-19 outbreak, first in the Sahtu region and now in Yellowknife, with only six cases throughout that time.

The community had been under a state of emergency after a case was reported in August.