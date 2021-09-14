Most doctor appointments cancelled today in YK

- Advertisement -

If you’re looking for a doctor’s appointment today, you’re probably out of luck.

Most appointments for Tuesday, September 14 will be cancelled.

Some urgent appointments will still be going ahead. Some appointments, which had been moved to virtual last week as clinic service was cut back, will also be cancelled depending on staff availability.

This is the second week in a row where services at clinics in Yellowknife have had to be cut back, as the COVID-19 outbreak in the territory’s capital leaves healthcare resources stretched thin.

“Our healthcare system is not overwhelmed, but is nevertheless on a critical precipice,” said Kim Riles, chief executive of the NWT’s health authority, describing the situation last week.

The NWT’s healthcare system has been struggling with staff shortages and overworked staff, according to Todd Parsons, the Union of Northern Workers President.

Anyone with urgent issues can go to a general clinic, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Yellowknife Public Health, with a clinic also open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Yellowknife Primary Care Centre downtown.