Yellowknife over 100 active COVID-19 cases for first time, isolation order in effect

There have been 59 new cases of COVID-19 in the NWT since September 10th.

There are 175 active cases among residents in the territory. 117 of those are in Yellowknife, 22 are in Behchokǫ̀ and 14 are in Whatì.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 523.

A total of 344 cases have been resolved – 338 NWT residents and six out of territory cases.

The total number of hospitalizations associated with the current outbreak is at 16. Seven NWT residents have now been admitted to the ICU.

Due to Yellowknife being over 100 cases for the first time this pandemic, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer has issued an isolation order for the area.

Anybody in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, and Dettah who receives a positive COVID-19 test is to isolate immediately for a period of 10 days.

Dr. Kami Kandola says the isolation order was put in place for the purpose of decreasing or eliminating the risk of COVID-19 to the public.

This order is in effect as of September 13th at 5 p.m. and remains in effect unless otherwise rescinded.