New cases of COVID-19 in Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀

- Advertisement -

There are now 97 active cases of COVID-19 in Yellowknife, over 70 percent of the current total of 134 active cases among residents in the territory.

21 of the new cases of COVID-19 in the NWT since September 9th are in Yellowknife. 5 new cases were found in Behchokǫ̀.

The total number of cases connected to the Sahtu COVID-19 outbreak is 464.

A total of 326 cases have been resolved – 322 NWT residents and four out of territory cases.

- Advertisement -

There have been a total of 14 hospitalizations associated with the current COVID-19 outbreak. Six people have been admitted to the ICU.

The Chief Public Health Officer says the daily COVID-19 count will not be updated over the weekend unless urgent public communications are required.

The next scheduled update will be distributed on September 13th.