Applications for on-the-land program funding open

Applications for the NWT On The Land Collaborative’s funding are now open for 2022.

The funding supports programs which help NWT residents get out on-the-land.

The size of grants given in 2021 ranged between $3,700 and $40,000, with recipients primarily made up of Indigenous governments, schools, and non-governmental organizations.

A full list of the 2021 grant recipients is available here.

Since it was founded in 2015, the collaborative has distributed more than four and a half million dollars to 270 projects in every region of the NWT.