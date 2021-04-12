Over $800k given for on the land projects across NWT

- Advertisement -

This year, the NWT On The Land Collaborative distributed over $840,000 in grants to 48 projects across the territory that “connect NWT residents with land, culture, and community.

Akaitcho Community Advisor Diane Giroux says the collaborative has supported wellness by providing an opportunity for all to be outdoors; to be on the land and enjoying activities which are promoting the mental wellbeing of all participants.

“We have provided much needed resources to many organizations and community members of all ages to be able to spend time on the land,” she adds.

The 2021 grants range between $3,700 and $40,000, with recipients primarily made up of Indigenous governments, schools, and non-governmental organizations.

A full list of the 2021 grant recipients is available here.

Giroux says since it was founded in 2015, the collaborative has distributed more than four and a half million dollars to 270 projects in every region of the NWT.

The projects that receive funding are those that get people out on the land; connect community members to their land, culture, and traditions; build or strengthen partnerships; enhance community capacity; and promote sustainability.