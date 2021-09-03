Outside police jurisdiction wanted to investigate Inuvik cell incident

- Advertisement -

The NT RCMP has requested an outside police jurisdiction to investigate an incident which occurred in the cell block area of the Inuvik RCMP Detachment.

The incident involved a female prisoner being taken into custody on March 3rd, 2020.

At this time, Alberta RCMP will be leading the investigation.

NT RCMP say they will not be providing any details on the incident, other than that it involved a prisoner and members of the Inuvik Detachment in the cell block area.

Superintendent Jeff Christie says anyone that was involved in the incident remains on active duty at this time.

Christie is encouraging anyone who believes they have not been treated appropriately in any

interaction with RCMP officers, to bring this forward.