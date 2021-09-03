Off-site testing clinic open this weekend in Norman Wells

- Advertisement -

The NWT Health and Social Services Authority will be operating an off-site COVID-19 testing clinic in Norman Wells this weekend for anyone wanting to get tested.

This clinic is accessible to walk-in clients and is being added in response to recent wastewater detection of COVID-19 in the community.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola says any public place in the community could result in an exposure to COVID-19.

The OCPHO says it is critical that anyone who is currently in Norman Wells who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who has any symptoms get tested to reduce community spread.

The clinic will be held at the Denis Drolet Community Hall in Norman Wells daily from September 3rd through September 5th, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The local containment order in Norman Wells was recently extended to September 14th at 11:59 p.m.

There are currently 25 active cases of COVID-19 in the community, with 26 more having recently recovered.