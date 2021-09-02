14 new COVID-19 cases, six more recovered

- Advertisement -

There were 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the NWT since August 31st, with six more cases having been resolved.

11 of the new cases are in Yellowknife while two are in Délįnę and one in Tulita.

There are 123 active cases among residents in the territory plus two active out of territory cases. The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 347.

A total of 221 cases connected to the outbreak have been resolved to date, with 219 of them belonging to NWT residents.

The number of hospitalizations related to the outbreak remains at six.

The local containment order in Norman Wells that went into effect August 25th at 8 a.m. has been extended by the Chief Public Health Officer for an additional 10 days through to September 10th.

The CPHO also says there is no intent to extend the local containment orders in Fort Good Hope and Colville Lake past September 4th at 11:59 p.m.

As for the growing number of cases in Yellowknife, Dr. Kami Kandola says identifying all of the possible public exposure sites in Yellowknife is not currently possible.

“We have a low level of community transmission in Yellowknife where links to outbreak clusters or cases cannot be ascertained. We are monitoring the situation carefully,” she adds.

Yellowknife currently has 52 of the 125 active cases in the territory. That includes two students from different Yellowknife schools who tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

Kandola says the two cases are unrelated and the infections were not acquired at school.

“Due to the use of masks in all school settings the risk of transmission is low,” she adds.

All Yellowknife residents are being encouraged to treat all public spaces as possible exposure sites.