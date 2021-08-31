53 new COVID-19 cases, 121 more resolved

- Advertisement -

There were 53 new cases of COVID-19 in the NWT over the weekend, with 121 more cases having been resolved.

17 of the new cases are in Yellowknife, 15 in Fort Good Hope, nine in Norman Wells, seven in Délįnę, two in Fort Simpson, one in Inuvik, one in Gamètì and one in Hay River.

There are 118 active cases among residents in the territory plus two active out of territory cases.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 324. The territory has now exceeded over 500 cases since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 203 cases connected to the outbreak have been resolved to date, with 201 of them belonging to NWT residents.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola says there is still a low level of community transmission in Yellowknife where links to outbreak clusters or cases cannot be ascertained.

“We are monitoring the situation carefully,” adds Kandola.

The number of hospitalizations related to the outbreak remains at five.