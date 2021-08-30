Three communities implement temporary prohibition order for Labour Day weekend

- Advertisement -

Three communities have implemented prohibition orders on alcohol due to the ongoing COVID-19 Sahtu outbreak.



Fort Good Hope, Tulita and Tukotyaktuk have all introduced orders that will bar the selling, buying, transporting or drinking of any liquor within community boundaries, until after the upcoming Labour Day long weekend.

Fort Good Hope had initially introduced the order on August 24 and extended the order to continue through until September 6.



Tulita’s order is active until the end of the day on September 5.

In Tuktoyaktuk’s order, shared to the hamlet’s Facebook page, it said all consumption of alcohol is banned at community events within a 25 kilometre radius of the hamlet office.



These prohibition orders come as the Sahtu region and much of the NWT continues to try and combat the spread of COVID-19.

Fort Good Hope, which was the epicentre of the outbreak, currently has the most cases of any community, with 89.

Neither Tulita and Tuktoyaktuk have any COVID-19 cases currently. Tulita is the only community in the Sahtu region not to have any cases.

The Beaufort Delta has remained relatively unscathed during the outbreak, with the only case being in Inuvik, with none in Tuktoyaktuk.

Anyone who breaks the order can be fined up to $2,000 and jailed for 30 days.